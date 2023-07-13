Concord Wealth Partners Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

