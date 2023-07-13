Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

