Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

