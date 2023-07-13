Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,082 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

NYSE RTX opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

