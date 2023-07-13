Concord Wealth Partners Sells 137 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 279,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

AEP opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

