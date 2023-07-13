Concord Wealth Partners Sells 430 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 425,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

