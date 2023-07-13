Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.