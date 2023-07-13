Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

