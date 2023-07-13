Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 10,031 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,383,000 after buying an additional 1,722,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

