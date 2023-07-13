Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

