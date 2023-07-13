Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 878 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

