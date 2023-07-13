CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.21 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $9.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,735,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $258,250,000 after buying an additional 351,945 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 242,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

