Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average is $225.66. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

