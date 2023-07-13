Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.3 %

DAL stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.