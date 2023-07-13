Denali Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.51) for the year. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,866 shares of company stock worth $340,713. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

