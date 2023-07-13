Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 318.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

