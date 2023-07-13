Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,273.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,283 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.16 ($10,643.46).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,350 ($43.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.50 ($10,645.18).
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($46.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,630.03).
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,311 ($42.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,136.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,416.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,539.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,246 ($41.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,973 ($51.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.