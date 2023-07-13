Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,273.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,283 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.16 ($10,643.46).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 247 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,350 ($43.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.50 ($10,645.18).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($46.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,630.03).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,311 ($42.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,136.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,416.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,539.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,246 ($41.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,973 ($51.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.82) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,873.33 ($49.83).

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.