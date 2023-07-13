Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

