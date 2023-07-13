Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

