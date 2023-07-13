Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327,295 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,222 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,041,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,915,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFCF opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.