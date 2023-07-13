Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

