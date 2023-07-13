DURECT Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for DURECT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DURECT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.