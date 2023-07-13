Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

