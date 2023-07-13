Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $451.87 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $420.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

