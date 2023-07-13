Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Eagle Point Credit worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

