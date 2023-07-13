Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2,452.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.