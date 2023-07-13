Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $14.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $917.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,294,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,321,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

