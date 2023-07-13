Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $27.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $790.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $751.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $796.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

