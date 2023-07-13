Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xilio Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xilio Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.08.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

XLO opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 472,368 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

