Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

