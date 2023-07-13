Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equillium, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

