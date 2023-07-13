Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
- Netflix Can Soar Higher In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.