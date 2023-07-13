Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 71.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.