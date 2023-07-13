Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.