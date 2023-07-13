Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

