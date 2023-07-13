Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($13.53) per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $65.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

