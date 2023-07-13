Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $243.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

