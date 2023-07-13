EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of EVgo in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million.

In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

