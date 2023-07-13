Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

