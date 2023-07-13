Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. The company has a market cap of $319.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

