Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HLI opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

