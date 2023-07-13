Fiera Capital Corp Buys 753 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

Shutterstock Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $2,188,921. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.