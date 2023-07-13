Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.42 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $346.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

