Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $294.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.50. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

