Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $208.92 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.