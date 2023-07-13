Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,197,000 after buying an additional 4,382,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,359,735,150,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.