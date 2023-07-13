First National Trust Co Acquires 5,260 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

