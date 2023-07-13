First National Trust Co Acquires 74 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $407.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

