First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

