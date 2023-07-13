First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

