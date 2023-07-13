First National Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

